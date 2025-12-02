This Mexican Appetizer Gets A Flavorful Upgrade Thanks To Sweet Potatoes

Queso is already pretty perfect, but then you add some mashed sweet potatoes and realize even perfect can be perfected. It might sound random and a bit out there, but sweet potatoes bring a gentle sweetness to the queso that also thickens it without making it heavy. Sometimes random things like this just work — in the same way that tequila can be an incredible addition to queso. The trick relies on first understanding the right way to cook sweet potato (because texture is everything here), so know that roasting will make it sweeter while steaming will keep the flavor more mild. Either will work, just as long as the potato is soft enough to mash or blend.

The rest of the queso is built out the same way as it always is: Cook your onions until soft, throw in some garlic and all the essential spices, and then in goes the sweet potato before cheese turns it into a perfectly dippable and pourable sauce. With the added thickness, this queso will be better at holding onto your tortilla chips or bulking up your burrito.