This Durable Countertop Material Gets Even More Beautiful As It Ages

When you envision upgrading your kitchen, granite countertops are one way to create stylistic change across the space. But there's another material worth considering that not only gets more appealing as it ages but also adds more value to your home. Soapstone is a great go-to choice for your kitchen counters. And it happens to join a long list of stones you should use for kitchen countertops when contemplating a renovation.

Soapstone is known for its soft feel and gray appearance, which complements many kitchen designs and themes. Yet, it's quite durable. Soapstone primarily features talc, a naturally occurring mineral in the stone that is responsible for its slippery softness, but other components like chlorite, carbonates, and minerals also make up each slab. As a result, soapstone comes in a wide variation of colors, appearing along a tonal range of green to gray. This is directly affected by the overall amount of talc in each stone slab. The more talc it contains, the less gray it appears.

As time goes on, the stone's surface slowly becomes worn and darkens, though it remains relatively easy to maintain. In order to prevent damage to newly installed counters or to give it a darkened appearance immediately, treat it with soapstone-specific wax or oil. What you'll find is the stone builds up that darkened appearance due to a patina that forms on the surface. Not only does this outer layer add to the aesthetic intrigue with this material, but it also protects the stone over time.