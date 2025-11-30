This Durable Countertop Material Gets Even More Beautiful As It Ages
When you envision upgrading your kitchen, granite countertops are one way to create stylistic change across the space. But there's another material worth considering that not only gets more appealing as it ages but also adds more value to your home. Soapstone is a great go-to choice for your kitchen counters. And it happens to join a long list of stones you should use for kitchen countertops when contemplating a renovation.
Soapstone is known for its soft feel and gray appearance, which complements many kitchen designs and themes. Yet, it's quite durable. Soapstone primarily features talc, a naturally occurring mineral in the stone that is responsible for its slippery softness, but other components like chlorite, carbonates, and minerals also make up each slab. As a result, soapstone comes in a wide variation of colors, appearing along a tonal range of green to gray. This is directly affected by the overall amount of talc in each stone slab. The more talc it contains, the less gray it appears.
As time goes on, the stone's surface slowly becomes worn and darkens, though it remains relatively easy to maintain. In order to prevent damage to newly installed counters or to give it a darkened appearance immediately, treat it with soapstone-specific wax or oil. What you'll find is the stone builds up that darkened appearance due to a patina that forms on the surface. Not only does this outer layer add to the aesthetic intrigue with this material, but it also protects the stone over time.
How to take care of soapstone countertops
Soapstone, despite being softer to the touch, is actually non-porous, unlike many other rocks and stone variations. Since it doesn't have pores, you can worry less about what comes into contact with the surface, as it won't absorb liquids or stains. It's also not impacted by kitchen chemicals. In addition to routine daily cleaning, wipe surfaces down monthly with diluted soapy water in order to remove unwanted residue. Considering how simple upkeep is, this is one reason to consider soapstone for your new kitchen sink.
That said, this material is more prone to scratching and, therefore, requires special attention in order for your counters to maintain its value. Not to worry, there are many simple steps you can follow to ensure the best overall appearance. First, try lightly sanding down scratches. If you find the scratches are still visible, simply fill them in with a small amount of mineral oil. Your result should be a smooth finish — leaving the initial scratches to virtually disappear.
When it comes to upkeep, it is very important to use the appropriate kind of oil. Cooking oil, for example, is not a viable option as it risks rotting over time, making your kitchen surfaces unsafe to use. Food-grade mineral oil is the best, most reliable choice. And when you're thinking about other ways to keep your countertops looking nice, avoid leaving these items on your kitchen counters.