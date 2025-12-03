The Key To Cutting Sweetness In Savory Peanut Butter Dishes

Whether added to a warm bowl of peanut butter oatmeal, blended into a creamy, delicious peanut butter banana smoothie, or even spread generously on two pieces of toast for a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich, this sweet, nutty, creamy spread is undoubtedly the ultimate breakfast staple. If you've ever spread peanut butter on your baked salmon, then you surely have a good idea about how beautifully it pairs with any savory dish. However, figuring out how to tone it down if you add a little too much and the dish turns out too sweet can be quite the challenge.

Ian Fujimoto, a content creator and former teacher who proudly calls himself a peanut butter lover, revealed in an exclusive talk that the best way to balance the popular spread's natural sweetness in savory dishes is to add a touch of salt or acidity. "Salt should be your first step, since you are going to salt your dish anyways," Fujimoto told Chowhound. "But if you've already salted your dish appropriately and it's still too sweet, then you'll need to move to an acid." Whether that acidity comes from freshly squeezed citrus, such as lemon, grapefruit, lime, or orange juice, or maybe a splash of apple cider vinegar, really just depends on what you have in your pantry. "What you choose is really more of a personal choice," Fujimoto explained. "Either way, you want to add your acidity little by little and taste as you go. This will prevent you from ending up in a situation where now your dish is too acidic and you have to balance that out."