Baked salmon is an easy-to-prepare entree packed with protein, healthy fats, and of course, that delicate yet quintessential ocean flavor. Although a generous helping of herbs and spices is a tried-and-true way to infuse baked salmon with a bigger, bolder flavor, there are some unconventional ingredients worth adding to this filling, nutrient-dense dish. While it might sound unusual at first, a generous spread of peanut butter can take baked salmon from ordinary to extraordinary.

Introducing peanut butter to your favorite baked salmon recipe yields a mouth-watering flavor profile that combines the rich, buttery taste of the fish with the sweet, nutty, and surprisingly complex flavors of the spread. Plus, the lush consistency of peanut butter and the succulent texture of salmon enhance the mouthfeel of the dish, making each forkful a luxurious eating experience. Whether you opt for creamy or crunchy peanut butter is up to you — the former offers a smoother quality while the latter provides a pleasant textural contrast.

Although homemade peanut butter and pre-packaged jars work well for this unconventional culinary fusion, it's important to remain mindful of the peanut butter brands you choose if you opt for store-bought varieties, as those loaded with sugar and palm oil can mask the natural flavor.