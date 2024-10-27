Spread Peanut Butter On Your Baked Salmon And Thank Us Later
Baked salmon is an easy-to-prepare entree packed with protein, healthy fats, and of course, that delicate yet quintessential ocean flavor. Although a generous helping of herbs and spices is a tried-and-true way to infuse baked salmon with a bigger, bolder flavor, there are some unconventional ingredients worth adding to this filling, nutrient-dense dish. While it might sound unusual at first, a generous spread of peanut butter can take baked salmon from ordinary to extraordinary.
Introducing peanut butter to your favorite baked salmon recipe yields a mouth-watering flavor profile that combines the rich, buttery taste of the fish with the sweet, nutty, and surprisingly complex flavors of the spread. Plus, the lush consistency of peanut butter and the succulent texture of salmon enhance the mouthfeel of the dish, making each forkful a luxurious eating experience. Whether you opt for creamy or crunchy peanut butter is up to you — the former offers a smoother quality while the latter provides a pleasant textural contrast.
Although homemade peanut butter and pre-packaged jars work well for this unconventional culinary fusion, it's important to remain mindful of the peanut butter brands you choose if you opt for store-bought varieties, as those loaded with sugar and palm oil can mask the natural flavor.
More ingredients to add to peanut butter salmon
Admittedly, peanut butter smothered atop a baked salmon filet sounds a bit unique, but it's a spread commonly used in many Asian cuisines to make peanut sauce. To provide peanut butter salmon with added depth, look to some of the ingredients used in peanut sauce as well as other complementary provisions.
For starters, soy sauce can thin out the sticky texture of peanut butter to create more of a glaze-type consistency that can be poured rather than spread over a salmon filet. The sauce will provide the dish with a touch of salt-tinted umami. If you're short on soy sauce, try using Worcestershire instead. A spoonful of miso paste can also bring a savory flavor to the recipe while blending seamlessly with the texture of the peanut butter.
Feeling spicy? Mix peanut butter and sriracha to give the rich taste of the dish a dimension of heat that's present but never overwhelming. Chili oil can achieve a similar effect with an added crunch. To counteract the heat, a dash of honey imparts a subtle, floral sweetness.
Citrus juice from a lemon or lime can brighten up the plate, and green onions or grated garlic provide a touch of satisfying allium goodness. To thin out the peanut butter without bringing too much extra flavor to the mix, rice vinegar is a mild-mannered option. Don't be afraid to mix and match to determine what works best for your baked salmon. Serve it over rice or alongside your favorite greens or grains, and enjoy!