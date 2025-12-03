Turkey's 5,000-Year-Old Bread Is Made From These 3 Ingredients

Food and history have always been intertwined. When you're biting into even the simplest piece of bread, a millennium's worth of stories is steeped into each grain. Thanks to archaeological findings, we can connect not only with tales from the past but also with people who walked the Earth before us. Turkey's 5,000-year-old bread takes us back to the Bronze Age, and this long-lost piece of history was made from only three ingredients: Wheat flour crafted from ground emmer, lentils, and a leaf of a plant.

Because of the short ingredient list, you might think this ancient bread is easy to recreate today. Wheat flour is still a common baking ingredient, but true emmer seeds are relict, meaning they're no longer widely available and may be replaced in recipes by other types of farro. Meanwhile, the third plant found in the 5,000-year-old bread remains mysterious, but we do know it was a key ingredient that allowed the dough to rise.

As such, it's impossible to recreate the bread exactly as it was originally made. Still, modern bakers from the Halk Ekmek bakery tried their own spin using Kavilca wheat to substitute for the emmer flour and adding lentils and bulgur, while still trying to deviate from the old recipe as little as possible. The result is a comforting bite with pronounced flavors. It's perhaps the closest we can get to a taste of this 5,000-year-old recipe, offering an experience that not even the oldest restaurants in the world, nor the oldest cookbook with 4,000-year-old recipes, could beat.