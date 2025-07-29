Dive Into The World's Oldest Cookbook And Enjoy 4,000-Year-Old Recipes In Your Own Home

History buffs and foodies, unite. A Yale and Harvard research team has worked to translate ancient cooking instructions from pieces of stone known as the "Yale Culinary Tablets." The stone slabs are engraved with ancient Mesopotamian recipes.

With these instructions being unearthed, home chefs around the world are taking to their own kitchens to recreate ancient meals. That being said, the recipes left behind by home cooks of millennia past are a bit questionable, at least by today's standards. None of the recipes seem to be too complicated, and most are simply general guidelines and suggestions for how to throw together time-tested combinations.

A lamb and milk stew called puhādi is one of the once-commonly-made dishes described on the tablets. The straightforward instructions read (via BBC), "Meat is used. You prepare water. You add fine-grained salt, dried barley cakes, onion, Persian shallot, and milk. You crush and add leek and garlic." The soup was eaten with barley cakes, similar to a biscuit or bread that might be used to soak up soup today. Versions of the stew are still enjoyed in present-day Iraq. While this version of lamb might be a bit different than the roasted style many savor today, it's comforting to know that people have been gathering around similar cuisines for thousands of years.