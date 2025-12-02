These Spices Can Turn Apple Cider Into Your Signature Party Drink

A stick of cinnamon in a mug of hot apple cider is one of the culinary world's foremost expressions of a good time. That single curl of bark simply says "we're going to smile in some sweaters" like nothing else. But there are plenty of other spices that can also imbue that warm, botanical liquid with their own unique qualities, as well as your own signature flair. And the combination of cardamom and Sichuan peppercorns is an excellent alternative to the expected apple cider spices.

Cardamom's soothing bouquet takes the spirit of the proverbial sweater and weaves it out of cashmere. It's warm, soft, and, not incidentally, great with apples. Cardamom's own lightly fruity, nearly floral elements mingle beautifully with cider's mix of tart and sweet notes. The Sichuan peppercorns bring a bit of the mala (numbing and spicy) elements that can make imbibing so much fun. And marrying these ingredients is as easy as anything else you've ever used to improve your apple cider.