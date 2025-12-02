These Spices Can Turn Apple Cider Into Your Signature Party Drink
A stick of cinnamon in a mug of hot apple cider is one of the culinary world's foremost expressions of a good time. That single curl of bark simply says "we're going to smile in some sweaters" like nothing else. But there are plenty of other spices that can also imbue that warm, botanical liquid with their own unique qualities, as well as your own signature flair. And the combination of cardamom and Sichuan peppercorns is an excellent alternative to the expected apple cider spices.
Cardamom's soothing bouquet takes the spirit of the proverbial sweater and weaves it out of cashmere. It's warm, soft, and, not incidentally, great with apples. Cardamom's own lightly fruity, nearly floral elements mingle beautifully with cider's mix of tart and sweet notes. The Sichuan peppercorns bring a bit of the mala (numbing and spicy) elements that can make imbibing so much fun. And marrying these ingredients is as easy as anything else you've ever used to improve your apple cider.
Making spiced cardamom apple cider at home
To add these spices to your apple cider, start by cracking open a handful of cardamom pods on a cutting board with the back of a broad knife the same way you'd crush garlic. You can also break them up with a mortar and pestle, and throw a few of the peppercorns in at the same time. Toasting it all on the stovetop for a minute or two brings about the most flavor, as well as perfumes your home. Capturing the spices in cheesecloth when cool will also save you from having to strain it all later.
Your little spice bundle only needs to simmer in the cider for about half an hour before the flavors all start coming together. When ready, it should pack a cardamom punch along with lighter notes of the peppercorn's inimitable tingle. Serve in preheated glassware like you would with an Irish coffee for that extra bit of comfort that's — you guessed it — as cozy as a crewneck.