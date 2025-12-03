The 6-To-1 Shopping Method Is Your Solution For More Affordable Groceries
For many, grocery shopping is a stress-inducing task — especially with reminders of the rising cost of food lurking down every aisle. Even if you know all the grocery shopping mistakes to avoid, like shopping without a list and buying pre-prepped food, you may still wind up spending more than necessary. To get the most bang for your buck, start following the guidelines of the 6-to-1 shopping method.
Developed by chef and online influencer Will Coleman, the 6-to-1 shopping method allocates a set number of proteins, carbs, and fresh items you're "allowed" to purchase every time you head to the grocery store. Specifically, as he explained in a TikTok, the 6-to-1 method involves buying six vegetables, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two condiments or sauces, and one specialty item for your enjoyment.
The idea behind the protocol is to not only help you stay within your budget but to inspire you to use every last portion of the ingredients you purchase. Not to mention, assigning a set number of items for each food group takes the guesswork out of food shopping, which in turn may reduce your number of impulse buys.
Before you head to the store, think of simple meals that can accommodate the same sauces or proteins. Once you have a few ideas in mind, allow your culinary creativity to take over. With less food to use, making a few more wholesome meals to stretch your remaining ingredients not only saves you money but starts to make shopping and cooking less complicated over time.
The ins and outs of the 6-to-1 shopping method
When it comes to the specifics, Will Coleman considers protein choices to include not only meat and tofu but also yogurt, eggs, and cottage cheese. Condiments and spreads span ready-made sauces like salsa, hummus, and pesto. Next to berries, your fruit selection might consist of produce like avocados, pears, and grapefruits.
While this unique grocery shopping method may seem promising, you may wonder how these specific guidelines work for larger families. Fortunately, Coleman has a straightforward solution: Simply buy more of each item. For example, if you designate kale and broccoli as two of your vegetable choices, instead of buying enough for one person, buy enough to feed everyone in your household. The same goes for protein sources as well as starches.
That said, if you're worried about remembering the specifics of Coleman's method, consider trying an alternative yet equally ingenious rule for cost-effective grocery shopping. The shortened 5-4-3-2-1 protocol consists of five vegetables, four proteins, three fruits, two carbs, and one treat. While Coleman's original method may give you one or two more meals, this alternate variation is also a good place to start.
Whichever method you choose, if your primary goal is to save the most money, don't forget to utilize more grocery shopping secrets chefs swear by, such as buying more dry goods and steering clear of pricey name-brand products. These helpful tips paired with clear shopping guidelines are sure to keep your shopping budget in check.