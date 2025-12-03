The 6-To-1 Shopping Method Is Your Solution For More Affordable Groceries

For many, grocery shopping is a stress-inducing task — especially with reminders of the rising cost of food lurking down every aisle. Even if you know all the grocery shopping mistakes to avoid, like shopping without a list and buying pre-prepped food, you may still wind up spending more than necessary. To get the most bang for your buck, start following the guidelines of the 6-to-1 shopping method.

Developed by chef and online influencer Will Coleman, the 6-to-1 shopping method allocates a set number of proteins, carbs, and fresh items you're "allowed" to purchase every time you head to the grocery store. Specifically, as he explained in a TikTok, the 6-to-1 method involves buying six vegetables, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two condiments or sauces, and one specialty item for your enjoyment.

The idea behind the protocol is to not only help you stay within your budget but to inspire you to use every last portion of the ingredients you purchase. Not to mention, assigning a set number of items for each food group takes the guesswork out of food shopping, which in turn may reduce your number of impulse buys.

Before you head to the store, think of simple meals that can accommodate the same sauces or proteins. Once you have a few ideas in mind, allow your culinary creativity to take over. With less food to use, making a few more wholesome meals to stretch your remaining ingredients not only saves you money but starts to make shopping and cooking less complicated over time.