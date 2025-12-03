The Fruit That Makes A Perfect Charcuterie Board Centerpiece For Holiday Parties

There's something about a vibrant and ample charcuterie board that speaks to the spirit of the holidays. So when you host your get-together for family and friends, present your snacks and appetizers using some expert-approved tips for building a charcuterie board. Let your spread shine with a well-chosen variety of meat, cheese, fruit, and other treats, and then dress it up in a festive presentation using a classic tropical fruit: pineapple.

Use pineapple as one of your platter's fruits and save the top leaves to make a Christmas tree focal point that emphasizes the spirit of the holiday. You can place the tree in the center of the board and surround it with slices of pineapple and other pieces of fruit. This creates visual appeal with bright colors while providing a classic sweet flavor for your guests. To enhance the presentation and add even more unique flavor to your platter, use slices of honeycomb for a sweet touch that makes your charcuterie board stand out.