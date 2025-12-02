The Idaho Mexican Restaurant Where The Food Is James Beard Award-Worthy

One of the best ways to get to know a destination is through its food scene. That doesn't just mean sampling items that are unique to the area, it also means discovering the different culinary voices that make up the local community. In the case of Caldwell, Idaho, that includes Amano, a restaurant that serves Mexican food with a focus on sustainability, thoughtfully curated ingredients, and traditional cooking methods.

The recipient of a highly prestigious James Beard Award, chef Salvador Alamilla of Amano was named the 2025 Best Chef for the Mountain Region, which includes Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Montana, and Wyoming. Naturally, the award doesn't just mean the Mexican food at Amano is good for Caldwell — it means it's good for the entire region. While Idaho may be known for its potatoes, exceptional ski slopes, and wide-open spaces for hunting, fishing, and exploring the wilderness, perhaps Amano will put the state on the radar for culinary tourists looking for incredible flavors in unassuming locations.

At Amano, the history of Mexican food is honored with a chef-driven menu that changes regularly to showcase fresh, seasonal ingredients inspired by Oaxacan, Michoacan, and Southern California cuisines. Chef Alamilla follows the tradition of Kaxúmbekua, a guiding principle of the P'urhepecha, an indigenous tribe of Mexico whose spirituality is tied to respecting, honoring, and remembering their ancestors and the natural elements of the world around them. By following these time-honored traditions and recipes, he creates fabulous dishes that feature expert techniques, delicious flavors, and vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.