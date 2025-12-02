The Idaho Mexican Restaurant Where The Food Is James Beard Award-Worthy
One of the best ways to get to know a destination is through its food scene. That doesn't just mean sampling items that are unique to the area, it also means discovering the different culinary voices that make up the local community. In the case of Caldwell, Idaho, that includes Amano, a restaurant that serves Mexican food with a focus on sustainability, thoughtfully curated ingredients, and traditional cooking methods.
The recipient of a highly prestigious James Beard Award, chef Salvador Alamilla of Amano was named the 2025 Best Chef for the Mountain Region, which includes Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Montana, and Wyoming. Naturally, the award doesn't just mean the Mexican food at Amano is good for Caldwell — it means it's good for the entire region. While Idaho may be known for its potatoes, exceptional ski slopes, and wide-open spaces for hunting, fishing, and exploring the wilderness, perhaps Amano will put the state on the radar for culinary tourists looking for incredible flavors in unassuming locations.
At Amano, the history of Mexican food is honored with a chef-driven menu that changes regularly to showcase fresh, seasonal ingredients inspired by Oaxacan, Michoacan, and Southern California cuisines. Chef Alamilla follows the tradition of Kaxúmbekua, a guiding principle of the P'urhepecha, an indigenous tribe of Mexico whose spirituality is tied to respecting, honoring, and remembering their ancestors and the natural elements of the world around them. By following these time-honored traditions and recipes, he creates fabulous dishes that feature expert techniques, delicious flavors, and vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.
Tradition, creativity, and quality paid off for chef Alamilla
The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit that aims to recognize excellence in the independent restaurant industry. Anthony Bourdain may have been a hater (in 2012, he criticized the organization's lack of engagement with non-white chefs), but he was also one of its most well-known recipients. While it may not be a coveted Michelin Star, winning a highly sought-after James Beard Award, or even getting a nomination, is a pretty big deal. Any chef and any establishment can win one, but only if the food, techniques, and culinary culture are up to the foundation's exacting standards. Even old-school diners have made the cut, with a New Jersey diner named Mustache Bill's winning an award in 2009.
But Amano is by no means an old-school diner. Instead, it is a blend of fine dining, traditional ingredients, and culinary creativity. Opening Amano in 2019 was a logical step for chef Salvador Alamilla, who set aside a career in architecture to pursue a newfound dream of running a restaurant. Born in Mexico and raised in Southern California on his mother's home cooking, he started out in the industry as a dishwasher when his family moved to Idaho and rose to the position of an executive chef in only three years, eventually becoming one in his own restaurant.
Alamilla's love for Mexican cuisine is evident in the creative dishes he prepares at Amano with the restaurant's team, members of which are also being spotlighted and celebrated on Amano's social media following the receipt of the award. Customers give rave reviews and praise for the made-from-scratch items on the ever-changing menu, like lavender tres leches cake with blackberries, guacamole with herbs, verde mole cauliflower, and cochinita pibil tacos. With so much success (and a coveted James Beard Award), the culinary world can look forward to a long and illustrious career from Alamilla — and a delicious meal at Amano.