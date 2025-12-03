The Hands-Down Best Boxed Scalloped Potatoes Are Creamy And Traditional (And You Can Find Them Anywhere)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From hash browns to Hasselback, latkes to boxty, the potato is, without question, an incredibly versatile food. One iconic way to serve this ubiquitous root vegetable is as scalloped potatoes: Thinly sliced potatoes layered and cooked in a milk or cream sauce. (Add some cheese to turn your scalloped potatoes into potatoes au gratin, a slightly different dish.) When Chowhound reviewed six popular boxed scalloped potatoes, we pointed out that a major downside to what is otherwise a fairly simple dish is the slicing, which is best done with a hazardously sharp mandoline that many people may not have.

If you're a scalloped potato fan but haven't yet taken the plunge into mandoline ownership, having a go-to brand of boxed scalloped potatoes may be worthwhile. And thankfully, Chowhound's favorite offering, Betty Crocker Scalloped Casserole Potatoes, comes from a widely available brand, unlike some of the others on our list that may be only available at specific grocery stores like Aldi or Walmart.

Chowhound appreciated that the Betty Crocker potatoes used a ½ cup less water for cooking the potatoes than most of the other brands. As you may imagine, this made for a creamier sauce with a more concentrated flavor — and that took less time to cook. The texture and taste were superior; however, part of that taste came from the staggeringly high amounts of sodium, which, we acknowledged, may be a reason to pass up this product despite its superiority in other areas.