The Cultural Dining Cue That Americans Often Miss When Eating In China

Traveling is exciting, especially when it involves exploring cuisine of an unfamiliar culture. But the experience isn't just about discovering new ingredients and new flavors — it's also about learning new cultural dining etiquette. While nobody wants to commit a faux pas, it's easy to make a misstep when you don't know the rules.

If you're heading to China, it's worth brushing up on the country's dining dos and don'ts so you're prepared for the incredible meals you're going to enjoy there. Peter He, former executive chef of the Michelin-starred Café China and executive chef at two New York City restaurants, Chili in Midtown and Meili in Williamsburg, spoke to Chowhound about the biggest cue Americans miss when sitting down to a meal in China.

According to He, many Americans don't wait for the host or elder members of their dining party to begin eating. "In China, meals are as much about respect and harmony as they are about flavors," He explained. "Whether you're at a family dinner or a banquet, no one picks up their chopsticks until the host signals the start of the meal." It's customary for the host or elders to either invite the rest of the group to start eating or simply start eating, communicating a nonverbal cue that everyone is welcome to dig in.