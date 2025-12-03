The Frozen Mozzarella Sticks You Can Find At Costco That Rival Restaurant Quality

Homemade mozzarella sticks don't always have a reputation for 10/10 quality, but when you do come across one that rivals restaurant-level, it's hard to ignore. The popular bar food that dates back to Medieval France is no longer solely enjoyed in restaurants. We tried and ranked 6 frozen mozzarella sticks and made note of one brand that we'll be keen to try again the next time we're shopping at Costco. We can't wait to get our hands on the hands on Farm Rich Breaded Mozzarella Sticks in our next grocery haul.

There are several frozen items to stock up on at Costco, but serious mozzarella stick fans will want to make extra freezer space for this breaded treat. Typically, the downside to frozen mozzarella sticks is the possibility of a runny cheesy stick that is overfilled, poorly structured, or is all-round lackluster. In our rankings, we judged each brand according to the cheese contents, the cheese to bread ratio, the flavor of the bread, and how much we enjoyed it. Farm Rich Breaded Mozzarella Sticks are made from 100% real mozzarella cheese which is good news for those who appreciate the creamy, slightly floral, and milk-based flavor of mozzarella. Not only are the breaded cheese snacks as impressive as a restaurant-made batch, but they're also full and far from scant with enough added salt to enhance the flavor.

Online, many praise the mozzarella sticks' quality. "Without a doubt the best frozen mozzarella sticks I've ever had. Better than most restaurants I've had. Absolutely 10/10," says one commenter in a Reddit thread. In fact, many shoppers agree that these sticks are on par with restaurant-level versions, with both the breaded exterior and the cheese inside holding their own with each bite.