The Frozen Mozzarella Sticks You Can Find At Costco That Rival Restaurant Quality
Homemade mozzarella sticks don't always have a reputation for 10/10 quality, but when you do come across one that rivals restaurant-level, it's hard to ignore. The popular bar food that dates back to Medieval France is no longer solely enjoyed in restaurants. We tried and ranked 6 frozen mozzarella sticks and made note of one brand that we'll be keen to try again the next time we're shopping at Costco. We can't wait to get our hands on the hands on Farm Rich Breaded Mozzarella Sticks in our next grocery haul.
There are several frozen items to stock up on at Costco, but serious mozzarella stick fans will want to make extra freezer space for this breaded treat. Typically, the downside to frozen mozzarella sticks is the possibility of a runny cheesy stick that is overfilled, poorly structured, or is all-round lackluster. In our rankings, we judged each brand according to the cheese contents, the cheese to bread ratio, the flavor of the bread, and how much we enjoyed it. Farm Rich Breaded Mozzarella Sticks are made from 100% real mozzarella cheese which is good news for those who appreciate the creamy, slightly floral, and milk-based flavor of mozzarella. Not only are the breaded cheese snacks as impressive as a restaurant-made batch, but they're also full and far from scant with enough added salt to enhance the flavor.
Online, many praise the mozzarella sticks' quality. "Without a doubt the best frozen mozzarella sticks I've ever had. Better than most restaurants I've had. Absolutely 10/10," says one commenter in a Reddit thread. In fact, many shoppers agree that these sticks are on par with restaurant-level versions, with both the breaded exterior and the cheese inside holding their own with each bite.
What makes the Farm Rich Breaded Mozzarella Sticks so good?
As with anything homemade, there are certain things to do to make sure the dish stands out. The preparation method has a lot to do with the how successful you find this product to be. To prepare these mozzarella sticks you can pop them in the oven — conventional, convection, or toaster oven — or use the air fryer or deep fryer. Many claim to achieve the perfect amount of crunch in the air fryer (no soggy mozz sticks, please). Others mention that the cheese in the Farm Rich sticks don't always melt easily, which may interfere with the satisfying cheese pull. To avoid disappointment, some shoppers slightly overcook the product to achieve the ideal melted cheese filling. With 45 mozzarella sticks in the Costco box, these aren't likely to be hanging around in the freezer for too long or have you running back to the giant wholesaler too frequently.
We found that these mozzarella sticks could do with some extra seasoning and a dollop of marinara sauce, but the flavor profile is absolutely spot on for a good dive bar snack. For some, the sticks taste as though they have marinara already inside without overpowering the cheesy taste. Having a sauce on hand really does upgrade the flavor even more though, according to some reviews. While the brand doesn't include a dipping sauce, some have ventured outside of the classic marinara pairing and made use of cocktail sauce, BBQ sauce, and ranch to accompany their cheese-filled appetizer.