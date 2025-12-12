Buffalo Trace Bourbon Is Getting Tougher To Find — Here's Why
You're not imagining things — it's not as easy to buy a bottle of Buffalo Trace Bourbon anymore. Depending on the location, stores either hardly have it on their shelves these days, or have jacked their prices up due to scarcity. The Buffalo Trace Distillery itself has hundreds of people lining up outside to buy bottles, and even though the bourbon is made right there, the company has had to impose a purchase limit on bottles because of supply issues.
What's even more astonishing is that while the bourbon market as a whole is actually seeing a downturn in sales, Buffalo Trace appears to be unaffected. People are buying less bourbon on average, but are also stocking up on this specific brand to the point that there isn't enough for everyone. Why? Apparently, it's because it's just too good not to buy.
One of the more popular opinions about Buffalo Trace is that it's a good staple, everyday bourbon to have around the house. Outside of Buffalo Trace having three distinct tasting notes that make it so good, it's also just good value for money. With bottles going for as low as $25.99, the brand is one of 17 whiskeys under $35 that are definitely worth the try. That combination means that demand for it is high — and unfortunately, it seems that supply just isn't enough to meet it. When everybody wants a bottle, there's bound to be a shortage.
Why supply seems to be so low
A big reason Buffalo Trace can't seem to match demand is how long it takes to make. While there's some speculation on how long Buffalo Trace bourbon is aged, we do know that straight bourbon whiskey is required by United States law to be aged for a minimum of two years. The law also states that any whiskies aged fewer than four years must have an age statement on the label; given that Buffalo Trace's bottles don't have one, it's safe to assume it's at least four years old. Given how long it ages — with different folks estimating Buffalo Trace specifically takes anywhere between six to 10 years — it might take a while before supply catches up to the demand.
There are a few bright spots to this story, however. Buffalo Trace began expanding its production capacity in 2015 and launched a new still house in February 2023. Based on the aforementioned estimates for their aging process, the new facilities will start to augment existing supply as early as 2029.
Until then, you can still find Buffalo Trace more easily in certain states. Based on discussions on Reddit about its availability, users have reported having no trouble finding it within the past year in Oregon and Colorado, among others. If you're looking to stock up, it's worth asking around and visiting a nearby state that has it. Kentucky, in particular, would be a great choice — outside of being Buffalo Trace's home state, it's also known as the bourbon capital of the U.S. You're bound to find a few excellent alternatives there, as well.