Buffalo Trace Bourbon Is Getting Tougher To Find — Here's Why

You're not imagining things — it's not as easy to buy a bottle of Buffalo Trace Bourbon anymore. Depending on the location, stores either hardly have it on their shelves these days, or have jacked their prices up due to scarcity. The Buffalo Trace Distillery itself has hundreds of people lining up outside to buy bottles, and even though the bourbon is made right there, the company has had to impose a purchase limit on bottles because of supply issues.

What's even more astonishing is that while the bourbon market as a whole is actually seeing a downturn in sales, Buffalo Trace appears to be unaffected. People are buying less bourbon on average, but are also stocking up on this specific brand to the point that there isn't enough for everyone. Why? Apparently, it's because it's just too good not to buy.

One of the more popular opinions about Buffalo Trace is that it's a good staple, everyday bourbon to have around the house. Outside of Buffalo Trace having three distinct tasting notes that make it so good, it's also just good value for money. With bottles going for as low as $25.99, the brand is one of 17 whiskeys under $35 that are definitely worth the try. That combination means that demand for it is high — and unfortunately, it seems that supply just isn't enough to meet it. When everybody wants a bottle, there's bound to be a shortage.