Refreshing Coffee Ice Pops Are Only 3 Ingredients Away

Take cold brew coffee to the next level and turn it into ice pops for a refreshing treat. This sweetened coffee dessert was inspired by the popsicle, a frozen favorite that was invented by mistake. The idea has been taken to the next level by creating a caffeinated delight inspired by a variety of cultures that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.

A simple coffee ice pop is easy to make with just three ingredients: evaporated milk, strong-brewed coffee, and sweetened condensed milk. You can vary the kind of milk you blend, including plant-based milks. Starting with cooled coffee, blend these ingredients together using 1 part coffee, 1 part sweetened condensed milk, and 4 parts evaporated milk. Increase the amount of coffee to make it stronger, or use more milk to make the pops creamier, depending on your taste.

Freeze the mixture in small paper cups or a popsicle mold, adding sticks if desired. Make sure the coffee is strong, because freezing it will dull the flavor. You might even substitute espresso for conventionally crafted coffee to infuse the ice pop with maximum coffee flavor. When it's made into an ice pop, it becomes a delicious, fudgy frozen dessert.