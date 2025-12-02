Refreshing Coffee Ice Pops Are Only 3 Ingredients Away
Take cold brew coffee to the next level and turn it into ice pops for a refreshing treat. This sweetened coffee dessert was inspired by the popsicle, a frozen favorite that was invented by mistake. The idea has been taken to the next level by creating a caffeinated delight inspired by a variety of cultures that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.
A simple coffee ice pop is easy to make with just three ingredients: evaporated milk, strong-brewed coffee, and sweetened condensed milk. You can vary the kind of milk you blend, including plant-based milks. Starting with cooled coffee, blend these ingredients together using 1 part coffee, 1 part sweetened condensed milk, and 4 parts evaporated milk. Increase the amount of coffee to make it stronger, or use more milk to make the pops creamier, depending on your taste.
Freeze the mixture in small paper cups or a popsicle mold, adding sticks if desired. Make sure the coffee is strong, because freezing it will dull the flavor. You might even substitute espresso for conventionally crafted coffee to infuse the ice pop with maximum coffee flavor. When it's made into an ice pop, it becomes a delicious, fudgy frozen dessert.
More fun ways to make coffee pops
There are numerous coffee drinks from around the world made with a blend of sweetened milk and coffee that you can make into tasty coffee popsicles. One delectable version of the coffee ice pop is inspired by café con leche, a drink normally made from sweetened espresso and steamed milk that's popular in Cuba. Use strong Cuban coffee, which is a darker coffee typically brewed with sugar, then blend it with sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk, adjusting the ratios depending on your taste. You'll get a popsicle that has a slightly caramelized finish.
Coffee ice pops can also be made from Vietnamese coffee, which is usually prepared with dark roasted robusta beans using a French or phin filter. There are many Vietnamese coffee drinks that are worth trying, including a drink called brown coffee that infuses strong black coffee with condensed milk. Sweetened condensed milk is sweet and creamy, making it perfect for mixing with the bold, earthy flavor of coffee and creating a delicious ice pop.
Hong Kong coffee, called yuanyang, is a blend of coffee and milk tea, which is tea simmered with evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk. The sweet beverage is made with a 3:7 ratio of coffee to tea, and freezing it would create sweet and creamy Hong Kong coffee ice pops. When you explore creative coffee drinks, you may never run out of options for crafting these delicious frozen refreshers.