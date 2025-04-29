The Frosty Favorite That Was Invented By Complete Mistake

Inventing tasty new snacks and treats can be a serious science. So much so that fast food brands play around with odd fast food ingredients in order to perfect everything from dough to sausage patties. Yet sometimes, formidable foods come together by total accident — for example, the popsicle.

The story, described both on Popsicle's official website and in other independent sources, goes like this: Back in 1905 in the Bay Area of California, 11-year-old Frank Epperson left a glass of water mixed with powdered soda mix (like Kool-Aid) outdoors. Perhaps most importantly, Epperson also used a wooden stick to stir the mixture, leaving that stick in the glass. It was left outside on a particularly cold night, so the mixture froze. Epperson then poured hot water over the glass, the frozen blob popped out attached to the stick, and the popsicle was born.

Epperson certainly wasn't the first person to combine ice and sugar. Crushed ice-and-syrup concoctions date back to ancient Roman times (which is also where an early version of the hamburger originated). His innovation was the addition of the stick, making the treat handheld with no need for utensils. It took a while for Epperson to run with his idea, though. For years, he only made them for his friends and his own children. We can thank his kids for the name "popsicle:" Epperson had been calling the frozen treats "Epsicles," combining "Epperson" and "icicle," but his kids thought up the more appealing "Popsicle," based around "pops" meaning "dad."