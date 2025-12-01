The Iconic Pie That Put Knott's Berry Farm On Everybody's Radar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

America is a country of vast differences, composed of 50 different states to explore both for their varying cultures and landscapes as well as their different foods. Discovering the dishes that define a state is part of the fun of traveling, from tasting the sandwich that each state is known for to sampling every state's most iconic dessert. When it comes to California's official state dessert, though, there simply isn't one. In fact, the Golden State has four official state nuts (pistachios, almonds, walnuts, and pecans), but doesn't have an official state food at all — there are arguably just too many good eats. Unofficially, though, it's difficult to dispute that boysenberry pie takes the crown for California's most iconic sweet creation. And one of the state's theme parks just may be responsible for the pie's claim to fame.

Before it became a theme park filled with thrill rides, Camp Snoopy, and an epic annual Halloween haunt, Knott's Berry Farm was just that — a berry farm. Walter and Cordelia Knott began growing berries on what was, at the time, 20 acres of rented farmland in 1920 and selling goods like jams and jellies. After hearing of a delicious berry created by Rudoph Boysen, a Northern California farmer who had crossed raspberries, blackberries, and loganberries, but had no success with them himself, the Knotts tried growing the berries on their own farm and the boysenberry was born.

The rest was, as they say, history. The Knotts were soon the first official growers of boysenberries, which Mrs. Knott began turning into boysenberry jam and delicious pies. In time, the little farm and eventual full-blown restaurant was so popular that an entire theme park grew up around the berry patch to keep customers busy while they waited for food, and boysenberry pie became the California icon that we know and love today.