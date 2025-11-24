The Price Of Bread In 1950 Will Make Your Head Spin
The fact that prices at grocery stores are getting noticeably higher, and at a faster rate than we might have been accustomed to in the past, comes as no surprise. The expected rates of increased food prices are bound to affect the average grocery budget in homes across the United States. Among the many staple food sources where consumers are noticing a spike in cost is bread thanks to multiple factors, including the cost of ingredients, labor, and import and export costs. To gain a better understanding of how inflation has impacted the price of bread, let's take a quick trip back in time to the 1950s, when the price of bread would make you do a double take if you came across such value today.
According to data from Illustrative Mathematics, which traced the cost of 1 pound of bread from 1930 to 2010, every decade showed at least a negligible price hike. Starting with a mere 9 cents per pound in 1930, it rose to just 12 cents per pound by 1950. The next decade, 1960, witnessed a near doubling of the cost per pound at 23 cents. Interestingly, this roughly 92% increase in the price of bread was not on par with the rise in the federal minimum wage during that same time period, which went up from 75 cents per hour to $1 per hour (a 33% increase). The increase in bread price from 1950 to 1960 was about three times the increase in federal wages.
The cost of bread and the economy
When it comes to staple foods that are key sources of nutrition, bread is high on the list. Why wouldn't it be? In addition to being delicious, even without any added spreads or toppings, bread is energy-dense with vital carbohydrates from the grains to keep you fueled for the day. It can also contain other important nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, depending on the type of bread.
The consumption of bread as a staple food dates back to prehistoric times, with archaeological evidence suggesting that the culinary tradition of baking bread started as far back as 30,000 years ago among hunter-gatherers. To this day, bread in its many varieties, owing to the diversity of global cuisine, remains a convenient and predominant food source. In a way, its role as a culinary and nutritious mainstay makes bread a suitable indicator of the economic status of a country at any given time. The mainstream popularity of bread among consumers means that data trackers receive a high volume of input thanks to how frequently bread is purchased. As such, bread prices, paired with the associated labor, offer a suitable measure of the economy — much like times in history when bread was used as a unit of exchange similar to currency.