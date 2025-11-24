The Price Of Bread In 1950 Will Make Your Head Spin

The fact that prices at grocery stores are getting noticeably higher, and at a faster rate than we might have been accustomed to in the past, comes as no surprise. The expected rates of increased food prices are bound to affect the average grocery budget in homes across the United States. Among the many staple food sources where consumers are noticing a spike in cost is bread thanks to multiple factors, including the cost of ingredients, labor, and import and export costs. To gain a better understanding of how inflation has impacted the price of bread, let's take a quick trip back in time to the 1950s, when the price of bread would make you do a double take if you came across such value today.

According to data from Illustrative Mathematics, which traced the cost of 1 pound of bread from 1930 to 2010, every decade showed at least a negligible price hike. Starting with a mere 9 cents per pound in 1930, it rose to just 12 cents per pound by 1950. The next decade, 1960, witnessed a near doubling of the cost per pound at 23 cents. Interestingly, this roughly 92% increase in the price of bread was not on par with the rise in the federal minimum wage during that same time period, which went up from 75 cents per hour to $1 per hour (a 33% increase). The increase in bread price from 1950 to 1960 was about three times the increase in federal wages.