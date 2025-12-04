Keep Pests Out Of Your Kale With This Pesticide-Free Tip

No matter how attentive you are to your kale garden, pests are bound to find their way into your space — which is why knowing how to get rid of them is one of the must-knows for gardeners. There's a hack for getting rid of pests in your vegetable garden — and you don't even need pesticides. Erika Nolan, homestead consultant and creator (@the.holisitic.homestead on Instagram and YouTube), spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share a pesticide-free tip to avoid little critters undoing your hard work.

"A true permaculture garden that supports the population of beneficial bugs is the most strategic, and [the] easiest way to manage pests in the garden! Even organic pesticides hurt beneficials," she shares. Ladybugs and common green lacewings are welcome visitors because they eat aphids, which regularly damage kale gardens. By keeping these beneficial bugs around, you can let nature do its job.

Nolan says to identify the different stages of each bug and what they look like, so you don't destroy them thinking they're pests. Some young bugs look nothing like their adult form. For example, you might think a ladybug larva is an unwanted visitor before it reaches its familiar spotted appearance. "This method works because it's the most natural system to take place," Nolan points out. "Even invasive species of insects eventually balance out through the acclimation of native species." This is why, when harmful insects are ruining your vegetable garden, attracting more might be the solution.