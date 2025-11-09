Why Using ChatGPT To Meal Prep Probably Isn't The Best Idea

As tempting as it might seem to hand one's entire life over to the ascendancy of bots creeping around every corner of what was once naively believed to be the uniquely human condition, you might still want to be a little more careful with your food. One wrong move in the kitchen can lead to any number of food safety mistakes that can make you sick or worse. To a still vexing but not physically perilous degree, those blunders can also simply stymie your recipes' success. And, being that ChatGPT, the 21st century's AI answer to Ask Jeeves, has made headlines for suggesting that people literally eat rocks, it is not, as yet, an appropriate sous chef.

Your meal prep mileage may vary. For every bad bit of advice like popping a geode without so much as a shake of salt, the program might produce a passable method for, say, making scrambled eggs. But you probably wouldn't use a frying pan that had any kind of chance of such a major malfunction, add a splash of dairy that could kill you under certain conditions, or whip it all together with what might look like a whisk, but is actually a tangle of super scary snakes. Neither should you use ChatGPT for your foodstuffs, at least not yet. Plus, all of the secrets for making the best scrambled eggs are already out. Whatever the future holds does not include some heretofore unheard of way of perfecting those whites and yolks.