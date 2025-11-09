Why Using ChatGPT To Meal Prep Probably Isn't The Best Idea
As tempting as it might seem to hand one's entire life over to the ascendancy of bots creeping around every corner of what was once naively believed to be the uniquely human condition, you might still want to be a little more careful with your food. One wrong move in the kitchen can lead to any number of food safety mistakes that can make you sick or worse. To a still vexing but not physically perilous degree, those blunders can also simply stymie your recipes' success. And, being that ChatGPT, the 21st century's AI answer to Ask Jeeves, has made headlines for suggesting that people literally eat rocks, it is not, as yet, an appropriate sous chef.
Your meal prep mileage may vary. For every bad bit of advice like popping a geode without so much as a shake of salt, the program might produce a passable method for, say, making scrambled eggs. But you probably wouldn't use a frying pan that had any kind of chance of such a major malfunction, add a splash of dairy that could kill you under certain conditions, or whip it all together with what might look like a whisk, but is actually a tangle of super scary snakes. Neither should you use ChatGPT for your foodstuffs, at least not yet. Plus, all of the secrets for making the best scrambled eggs are already out. Whatever the future holds does not include some heretofore unheard of way of perfecting those whites and yolks.
Geology-free meal prep alternatives
Well! Barring a few outlying circumstances, you are already, even at this very moment, on a website dedicated to food and drinks. As such, you could simply navigate to pages that further detail the best temp for starting those same scrambled eggs, sandwich packing hacks for lunch, and tons of equally forward-thinking dinner tips without the risk some errant algorithm will ruin your dish.
If you like to actually scroll through said directions in real time, a dedicated kitchen tablet that can approximate a good, old fashioned countertop TV is ideal for just that kind of navigation and a little taste of the Jetsons style that you might have otherwise sought from that not-so-reliable conversation service. An analog paper and pen, or a magnetic dry erase board to stick to your refrigerator and jot down some cookery steps will also do the trick. We'll even get you started on that breakfast: crack a few eggs, mix them with your preferred seasonings and a bit of liquid, if you wish, heat over medium, stir until firm, do not add rocks, and enjoy.