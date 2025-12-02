How Long Can You Safely Leave Rice In A Rice Cooker?

Rice goes with pretty much everything. Making a giant pot of rice in your rice cooker makes it easy to enjoy, for example, fresh sushi and stuffed peppers. While it can be tempting to let steaming rice sit on the warm setting in the rice cooker indefinitely, there's a limit to how long you can leave it out on the counter.

Generally, you can leave rice in the rice cooker using the "keep warm" setting for up to 12 hours as long as your rice cooker can maintain a constant temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. If your rice cooker has an "extended keep warm" setting, you may be able to keep your rice in the rice cooker for up to 24 hours. Don't push it past this point or you could develop a condition colloquially known as fried rice syndrome, a dangerous form of food poisoning that can develop from eating leftover rice that hasn't been stored properly.

When it's time to store your rice, follow food safety rules. Once you turn off the "keep warm" function on the rice cooker — or once it's been out for 12 hours — get it into the fridge. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends you put any leftover food, including rice, in the fridge within two hours after cooking or after it's removed from its heat source. If you have a large amount of leftover rice, place it into several shallow containers so it cools quicker.