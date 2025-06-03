How To Make A Decadent Chocolate Mousse Using Leftover Rice
Desserts that are easy to whip together come in handy when you get a last minute craving for something sweet. Rice chocolate mousse falls into this category and has been gaining popularity on social media. It's simple, cost-effective, and takes just a few minutes of preparation. The only catch is that you have to wait a couple of hours for it to chill and set.
To make this mousse, all you need is an equal ratio of chocolate chips (or your chocolate of choice) and cooked rice, as well as a pinch of salt to balance and enhance flavors along with some water for blending. You'll need to melt the chocolate before adding it to the blender with the other ingredients. The smooth mixture can then be poured either into ramekins or a bowl, and it should set after two hours or so of refrigeration. The result is a velvety smooth dessert that has the creamy texture of a traditional chocolate mousse without any of the dairy or eggs.
Choosing the right rice and chocolate
Part of the allure of this dessert is avoiding food waste by using leftover rice. So by all means, use whatever kind of rice you've got kicking around. They all work. However, if you do decide to make your rice mousse from scratch, the best varieties to opt for are short grain (like sushi rice) or jasmine rice. These kinds of rice have the right amount of starch in them to give your mousse a thick creaminess. Additionally, jasmine rice has a subtly sweet flavor and aroma which makes it an ideal choice for desserts. Brown rice may work for those that want a lower glycemic index score and a heartier, nuttier flavor.
For your chocolate, a darker one makes for a richer mousse, while milk chocolate will keep the kids at your table asking for more. If you've got other ingredients handy, it's easy to tweak this recipe to your liking. Cardamom, cinnamon, vanilla, fresh berries, and whipped cream are just a few add-ons that will elevate your chocolate mousse. Dust some cocoa powder on the mousse just before serving for a final touch. Make sure it's done right before eating as otherwise the powder will get soggy from sitting on top of the mousse for too long.