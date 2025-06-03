How To Make A Decadent Chocolate Mousse Using Leftover Rice

Desserts that are easy to whip together come in handy when you get a last minute craving for something sweet. Rice chocolate mousse falls into this category and has been gaining popularity on social media. It's simple, cost-effective, and takes just a few minutes of preparation. The only catch is that you have to wait a couple of hours for it to chill and set.

To make this mousse, all you need is an equal ratio of chocolate chips (or your chocolate of choice) and cooked rice, as well as a pinch of salt to balance and enhance flavors along with some water for blending. You'll need to melt the chocolate before adding it to the blender with the other ingredients. The smooth mixture can then be poured either into ramekins or a bowl, and it should set after two hours or so of refrigeration. The result is a velvety smooth dessert that has the creamy texture of a traditional chocolate mousse without any of the dairy or eggs.