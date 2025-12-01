The 75-Year-Old Miami BBQ Joint That Bounced Back After Burning In A Fire

Starting a restaurant is difficult, but rebuilding a restaurant presents an entirely different range of hurdles to surpass. Originally established in 1951, Shorty's Bar-B-Q in South Miami, Florida — an eatery that offers Southern BBQ classics — tragically burnt down in 1972. According to one of the fire officials on the scene, the fire happened as a result of an anti-pollution device that was installed in the chimney. In tandem with the building's primarily wooden structure and years of built-up grease, this created the perfect recipe for a tragic fire.

Surprisingly, this wasn't the end of Shorty's. Though the damage was extensive, the restaurant made a significant comeback. Despite the fact the building was uninsured, and it was a total loss, owners and staff managed to rebuild and re-open a mere two years later. Thanks to this establishment's quality food, generations-spanning crowd appeal, and dedicated customer base, Shorty's Bar-B-Q was able to grow beyond the fire's destruction.

All these years later, you can actually visit the eatery across multiple locations throughout South Miami, West Miami, and Davie, Florida. A big part of its successful resurgence has to do with Shorty's maintenance of its original interiors — many adults today can return for childhood memories of many delicious meals. The restaurant is proud of serving the same quality food, like it did all those years back. Despite many thinking of Texas as having the best-rated BBQ cities, Shorty's in Miami, Florida, is well-worth the historic visit.