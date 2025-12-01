The 75-Year-Old Miami BBQ Joint That Bounced Back After Burning In A Fire
Starting a restaurant is difficult, but rebuilding a restaurant presents an entirely different range of hurdles to surpass. Originally established in 1951, Shorty's Bar-B-Q in South Miami, Florida — an eatery that offers Southern BBQ classics — tragically burnt down in 1972. According to one of the fire officials on the scene, the fire happened as a result of an anti-pollution device that was installed in the chimney. In tandem with the building's primarily wooden structure and years of built-up grease, this created the perfect recipe for a tragic fire.
Surprisingly, this wasn't the end of Shorty's. Though the damage was extensive, the restaurant made a significant comeback. Despite the fact the building was uninsured, and it was a total loss, owners and staff managed to rebuild and re-open a mere two years later. Thanks to this establishment's quality food, generations-spanning crowd appeal, and dedicated customer base, Shorty's Bar-B-Q was able to grow beyond the fire's destruction.
All these years later, you can actually visit the eatery across multiple locations throughout South Miami, West Miami, and Davie, Florida. A big part of its successful resurgence has to do with Shorty's maintenance of its original interiors — many adults today can return for childhood memories of many delicious meals. The restaurant is proud of serving the same quality food, like it did all those years back. Despite many thinking of Texas as having the best-rated BBQ cities, Shorty's in Miami, Florida, is well-worth the historic visit.
What to expect when you visit Shorty's in Miami
Walking into Shorty's hits you with nostalgia, even if you've never been there before. It could be the wood-paneled walls that emulate a log cabin feel, light fixtures that look like oil lamps, various knick-knacks, or the wood-fueled smokers the meats are prepared in. Interior decorations include framed vintage newspaper clippings, metal signs, and cowboy boots affixed to the walls. Tabletops are ornamented with BBQ eatery staples, like paper towels by the roll and metal baskets containing toppings, such as homemade BBQ sauce.
Highly lauded as one of the best BBQ spots in Miami, Florida, this establishment is well known for its affordable, no-nonsense menu items. Whether it's buttery corn on the cob, baby back ribs, or classic sides, such as coleslaw, baked beans, cornbread, or even cheesesteak egg rolls, Shorty's has it all. Opt for à la carte, family platters, or even get Shorty's to cater your next big event. Various drink options include freshly made sweet tea, lemonade, and boozy favorites like frozen margaritas. It even offers beers that can be ordered by the pitcher. If you're after a sweet finish, the eatery is famous for its key lime pie.
When planning your next Southern BBQ excursion, don't skip this Florida-based BBQ restaurant. But, if you're unable to make it to Florida and want to emulate some of Shorty's hickory-smoked barbecue goodness, add smoked paprika to your rub to give oven-cooked ribs a smoky grilled flavor.