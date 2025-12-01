Why Ordering Your Groceries Online Is A Money-Saving Hack

It's an understatement to say that we're all looking for ways to save money, especially when grocery shopping. While using delivery apps like Instacart and DoorDash often comes with extra charges like markups and fees, there are ways that shopping for groceries online can actually score you some savings. One of the most significant is by allowing you to focus on what's on your shopping list and double-check what's needed in the fridge and pantry as you shop. You can meal-plan and build your list within the app's cart without feeling the stress of wanting to speed through busy aisles and get home. For budget-conscious shoppers, it's also much easier to monitor spending while shopping via app since you can watch the total price increase as you fill your cart, as opposed to waiting for it to finish climbing at the register.

In addition to the perks offered through memberships with certain apps, delivery apps sometimes offer stackable promotions and coupons. Shoppers gain access to both store sales as well as savings exclusive to delivery services. For instance, while Aldi isn't known for coupons, Uber Eats partnered with the retailer to offer shoppers 40% off purchases of $30 or more. And when it comes to those fees, you might not have to pay them at all. In the case of Instacart, the app often waives its delivery fees on purchases made within three days for new accounts. Furthermore, shoppers can opt for picking up their groceries at the store since some, like Target, won't charge a fee for this when ordering through their app.