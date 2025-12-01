We Tried Dr. Kellyann's Bone Broth So You Can Avoid The Disappointment
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Bone broth is exactly what it sounds like: Broth made from boiling the bones (and other tissues) of certain animals. You can drink it by itself to get those epic benefits — it's a great source of vitamins and minerals, fights inflammation, and even improves brain function — or you can add a few ingredients to make it into a delicious soup, stew, or sauce. You can even add it to a cocktail, if that's your thing.
To find out which option we should be reaching for in the grocery store, we tried nine store-bought bone broths and ranked them from worst to best. Unfortunately, Dr. Kellyann's classic chicken bone broth brought up the rear. Dr. Kellyann Petrucci may be an expert in health and wellness, but she certainly doesn't have a doctorate in flavor. Despite that the classic chicken option has other ingredients like onion powder, reishi mushroom, and turmeric extract, this broth lacked any flavor at all. We'd rather see this product labeled as "chicken mist" as to not get our hopes up for a meaty soup base. And while Dr. Kellyann's health knowledge comes into play when it comes to the benefits — one packet includes 16 grams of protein — it may be a smarter option to choose literally any other bone broth on our ranking if you're buying for taste.
Ditch Dr. Kellyann's bone broth and reach for Zoup! instead
Our favorite bone broth, Zoup!, definitely stood out among the rest. Unlike Dr. Kellyann's unfortunate attempt, Zoup!'s chicken bone broth was extremely flavorful. What it lacked in ingredients, it made up for in its delicious taste — and this brand may be proof that less is more when it comes to making a good broth.
Dr. Kellyann's may still be the best choice for anyone trying to get the most protein out of their broth, as Zoup! only offers 4 grams of protein per 1 cup. But Zoup!'s jazzy packaging and comforting, umami taste are reason enough to forget about the lack of health benefits and just enjoy a delicious broth. That said, our ranking includes plenty of other bone broths, including runners up Bonafide Provisions and Roli Roti Butcher's, that are also solid choices. At the end of the day, choose the option that best fits your needs — whether it be the health benefits, the best price, or the yummiest broth.