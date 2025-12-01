We Tried Dr. Kellyann's Bone Broth So You Can Avoid The Disappointment

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bone broth is exactly what it sounds like: Broth made from boiling the bones (and other tissues) of certain animals. You can drink it by itself to get those epic benefits — it's a great source of vitamins and minerals, fights inflammation, and even improves brain function — or you can add a few ingredients to make it into a delicious soup, stew, or sauce. You can even add it to a cocktail, if that's your thing.

To find out which option we should be reaching for in the grocery store, we tried nine store-bought bone broths and ranked them from worst to best. Unfortunately, Dr. Kellyann's classic chicken bone broth brought up the rear. Dr. Kellyann Petrucci may be an expert in health and wellness, but she certainly doesn't have a doctorate in flavor. Despite that the classic chicken option has other ingredients like onion powder, reishi mushroom, and turmeric extract, this broth lacked any flavor at all. We'd rather see this product labeled as "chicken mist" as to not get our hopes up for a meaty soup base. And while Dr. Kellyann's health knowledge comes into play when it comes to the benefits — one packet includes 16 grams of protein — it may be a smarter option to choose literally any other bone broth on our ranking if you're buying for taste.