The Kitchen Appliance That Gives You Luxuriously Thick Whipped Cream
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whipped cream is an essential topping to make just about anything a little sweeter. Whether you're adding it to a bowl of ice cream, topping it onto a slice of a pie, or even folding some into your pasta (yes, there are many unexpected ways to use whipped cream), you can never go wrong with this sugary item. However, if you've made whipped cream at home, you may already know how tricky it can be to get it to the perfect thick consistency. Using a stand mixer may be the classic way to make a batch of whipped cream, but it isn't exactly what you should be using for a dense and creamy result. Instead, a food processor is the appliance you need in your kitchen for the dreamiest whipped cream you'll ever make.
While adding extra ingredients like powdered sugar can help to stabilize your whipped cream, a food processor will give you long-lasting results without extra work. A typical whipped cream recipe requires chilled tools, which is not needed if you're using a food processor. Plus, if you're short on time, a food processor will have your whipped cream ready in just a few minutes. The best part? You'll have a thick and rich whipped topping whose texture is more akin to that of clotted cream. Once you start making your whip this way, you'll never go back.
Extra tips for thick food processor whipped cream
While using a food processor to whip up your dessert topping is simple, there are a few things to keep in mind to foolproof this method. For starters, a food processor will not allow you to clearly see if stiff peaks are forming, so it's important to continuously stop and check your whip so it doesn't get overdone. You can either make your whipped cream by throwing all ingredients in at once and blending, or by starting with heavy cream first and adding in sugar and extract once it thickens. The standard blade is best to use for this recipe, and it should take about 30 seconds on high speed or two minutes on low to thicken. If you happen to over-whip your topping, simply add some cream and mix by hand to regain consistency.
A standard whipped cream recipe may still give you delectable results, but if density and thickness is what you're looking for, a food processor is what you need. If you don't already own one, the Ninja Food Processor is a great one to start with. This is also a good recipe for those who are beginners in the kitchen but want chef-style whipped cream. It will last you through travel and can stay in the fridge for a week without losing its thickness. A food processor is about to completely upgrade your whipped cream game.