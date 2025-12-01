The Kitchen Appliance That Gives You Luxuriously Thick Whipped Cream

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whipped cream is an essential topping to make just about anything a little sweeter. Whether you're adding it to a bowl of ice cream, topping it onto a slice of a pie, or even folding some into your pasta (yes, there are many unexpected ways to use whipped cream), you can never go wrong with this sugary item. However, if you've made whipped cream at home, you may already know how tricky it can be to get it to the perfect thick consistency. Using a stand mixer may be the classic way to make a batch of whipped cream, but it isn't exactly what you should be using for a dense and creamy result. Instead, a food processor is the appliance you need in your kitchen for the dreamiest whipped cream you'll ever make.

While adding extra ingredients like powdered sugar can help to stabilize your whipped cream, a food processor will give you long-lasting results without extra work. A typical whipped cream recipe requires chilled tools, which is not needed if you're using a food processor. Plus, if you're short on time, a food processor will have your whipped cream ready in just a few minutes. The best part? You'll have a thick and rich whipped topping whose texture is more akin to that of clotted cream. Once you start making your whip this way, you'll never go back.