Want Deeper Flavor In Your Gumbo? Save What's Left On Your Griddle

Gumbo is a savory stew that originated in Louisiana. Although there are variations of the dish today, it traditionally is thickened using filé powder or okra, which gives it distinct flavor and texture differences from jambalaya and other dishes. It also involves seafood and meat, such as andouille sausage, which adds to the overall savory profile. While each of these ingredients brings plenty of flavor to gumbo, you can achieve an even richer, deeper flavor by incorporating the drippings and caramelization from the griddle or pan where these items cook.

When you cook a high-fat meat like andouille sausage, it creates drippings. This combination of fat and juices imparts tons of flavor to the meat, so rather than tossing what is lost in the pan, adding the drippings back into the final dish ensures none of this flavor is left out of the gumbo. The heat against the sausage also results in a chemical process called the Maillard reaction, which occurs when heat transforms proteins and sugars into more flavorful, robust versions of their former selves. It's a complex process, but it often leads to semi-seared, borderline-burnt pieces left in the pan.

However, these burnt pieces don't have an acrid, charcoal-like taste — they're intensely flavorful. Caramelization is different from the Maillard reaction because it only transforms sugars, but it results in a similarly deep flavor in foods such as onions. If you're adding onions to the gumbo, make sure to scrape out anything they leave in the pan as well.