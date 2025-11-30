Martha Stewart's 2-Step Secret For Better Beef Stew

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While it's true that Martha Stewart excels at all things entertaining, her brand was built on her cooking skills. She's written 100 cookbooks at this point in her career, plus her opus, "Entertaining," re-releases in 2025. So if Stewart reveals a culinary secret or two for making better beef stew, we stand up and take notice. Stewart has two crucial steps for transforming an ordinary pot of beef stew into something restaurant-worthy. And even better? You probably have the ingredients she uses sitting in your kitchen right now. All you need is a little bacon grease and some prepared horseradish.

The first trick to making Stewart's recipe happens right at the beginning when it's time to brown the cut of meat you've chosen for your beef stew. Instead of reaching for olive or vegetable oil, she uses bacon fat to render the meat, which builds a layer of rich, smoky flavor for a complex foundation to the rest of the stew. Hopefully you already know that throwing out bacon grease is a big mistake. But if not, you don't need to make breakfast before you prepare Stewart's stew because you can buy the fat in many grocery stores, including Walmart which sells a 14-ounce tub by Bacon Up. Now if you're worried about the stew coming out too bacon-y, don't be. The finished dish won't taste like a trip to the local diner. Instead, the bacon grease will give the stew a luxurious richness that vegetable oil alone can't provide.