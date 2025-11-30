How Much Fat Should You Be Trimming Away From Pot Roast Meat?

Pot roast is a super simple, hearty meal full of salty, umami flavor that may take a long time to cook in a slow cooker, but it's super easy to make. You can just prep your ingredients and have it cooking while you're at work or running errands. There are some tips you need when cooking pot roast, but you can make a simple pot roast with just three ingredients: meat, cream of mushroom soup, and onion soup mix. Sure, you'll probably want to add some potatoes and carrots, but all you have to do is peel them and cut them, so they'll cook down with the gravy. However, one thing that can be a little difficult to decide is just how much fat you should cut off of the meat before you start cooking.

In general, it's recommended to leave about ¼ inch of fat on the exterior of your pot roast to add more flavor and help tenderize the meat. However, the more fat you leave, the fattier your gravy will be, which means more fat to skim off the top. And it can depend on what cut of beef you plan to use. The best beef cuts for pot roast are the tougher cuts, like chuck, round roast, and brisket. They have plenty of connective tissue that cooks into gelatin and makes a beautifully tender, fall-apart roast. If you're using chuck or round roast, the amount of exterior fat may vary — there could be little to almost none, so you may not need to cut it at all. Brisket, however, usually does have a pretty thick fat cap, so you'll need to do some trimming.