How Long To Cook Jasmine Rice For Fluffy, Restaurant-Quality Results
Jasmine rice is a reliable and versatile dish, but it can be finicky. If you've ever made jasmine rice that has come out sticky, mushy, or still too hard, you're not alone. While this simple meal can be hard to master, there is a science behind cooking up the perfect restaurant-style rice. Thoroughly washing your rice may be an important step for a fluffy result, but the key to jasmine rice is in how long you're cooking it for. The length can vary depending on your cooking method, but jasmine rice will take anywhere between 10 and 30 minutes to properly cook.
The cooking time is essential for the consistency because it allows the grains to completely absorb the water. When you're cooking your jasmine rice on the stove, the ideal cooking time is 12 minutes on low heat. Once it's cooked to a soft but not mushy consistency, it's important to remove the heat and cover your pot for 10 minutes to let it steam. For those looking to cook their rice quickly, an Instant Pot will take three minutes to pressure cook and 10 to release the pressure. If you have some time on your hands, 1 cup of rice will take about 25 minutes to cook in a rice cooker. Don't forget to let your rice cool after cooking — it's a crucial step you might be ignoring — to absorb any last moisture and aid in its airy texture.
Extra tips for fluffy results
Whichever method you choose to cook your rice, the rice-to-water ratio is another important aspect that will affect the texture of your dish. This usually means 1 cup of rice per 1 ¼ cup of water, but some methods like the Instant Pot will use a 1:1 ratio. Cooking jasmine rice differs from basic rice recipes because this style is softer and requires less water than others, which is why jasmine tends to get a gummy-like texture when too much water is used. If stickiness is still an issue for you, you can also trying rubbing the pot with oil first to avoid clumping.
Once your rice has absorbed all the water and has reached a soft texture, fluffing is the last step to achieve the desired consistency. Use a fork or rice spatula to fluff the rice to release excess moisture and separate the grains. Jasmine may seem like a more complicated rice to cook, but it's all about perfecting your cooking method. Your final result should be a pillowy and soft bowl of rice that tastes straight out of a chef's kitchen.