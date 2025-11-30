How Long To Cook Jasmine Rice For Fluffy, Restaurant-Quality Results

Jasmine rice is a reliable and versatile dish, but it can be finicky. If you've ever made jasmine rice that has come out sticky, mushy, or still too hard, you're not alone. While this simple meal can be hard to master, there is a science behind cooking up the perfect restaurant-style rice. Thoroughly washing your rice may be an important step for a fluffy result, but the key to jasmine rice is in how long you're cooking it for. The length can vary depending on your cooking method, but jasmine rice will take anywhere between 10 and 30 minutes to properly cook.

The cooking time is essential for the consistency because it allows the grains to completely absorb the water. When you're cooking your jasmine rice on the stove, the ideal cooking time is 12 minutes on low heat. Once it's cooked to a soft but not mushy consistency, it's important to remove the heat and cover your pot for 10 minutes to let it steam. For those looking to cook their rice quickly, an Instant Pot will take three minutes to pressure cook and 10 to release the pressure. If you have some time on your hands, 1 cup of rice will take about 25 minutes to cook in a rice cooker. Don't forget to let your rice cool after cooking — it's a crucial step you might be ignoring — to absorb any last moisture and aid in its airy texture.