The Crucial Step You're Ignoring For Perfectly Fluffy, Non-Sticky Rice

Over half of the world's population consumes rice daily, yet so many of us still struggle to make a good pot of non-sticky rice. While we adore the nutty aroma and flavor of long grain varieties such as basmati or jasmine, for some home cooks, achieving a "Goldilocks" pot of rice — not too dry or too sticky — seems like an insurmountable task. It's possible they're not letting the covered rice rest after cooking, a small but crucial step to success.

When you're in a rush or simply too hungry, waiting five to 10 minutes for a pot of rice to rest after you shut off the burner can seem onerous, but there are two great reasons to let it sit. First, as it begins to cool, the grains will have a chance to fully absorb the remaining moisture, i.e., steam furling around inside of the pot. Secondly, it will allow the rice to finish cooking as the grains on the bottom of the pot will cook more quickly than those on top. If you can hold out for just a few minutes, you'll be rewarded with fluffy, delicious rice where the grains remain separate. This step applies to rice cookers as well, so don't pop the lid till the rice has had a chance to rest.