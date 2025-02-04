The Crucial Step You're Ignoring For Perfectly Fluffy, Non-Sticky Rice
Over half of the world's population consumes rice daily, yet so many of us still struggle to make a good pot of non-sticky rice. While we adore the nutty aroma and flavor of long grain varieties such as basmati or jasmine, for some home cooks, achieving a "Goldilocks" pot of rice — not too dry or too sticky — seems like an insurmountable task. It's possible they're not letting the covered rice rest after cooking, a small but crucial step to success.
When you're in a rush or simply too hungry, waiting five to 10 minutes for a pot of rice to rest after you shut off the burner can seem onerous, but there are two great reasons to let it sit. First, as it begins to cool, the grains will have a chance to fully absorb the remaining moisture, i.e., steam furling around inside of the pot. Secondly, it will allow the rice to finish cooking as the grains on the bottom of the pot will cook more quickly than those on top. If you can hold out for just a few minutes, you'll be rewarded with fluffy, delicious rice where the grains remain separate. This step applies to rice cookers as well, so don't pop the lid till the rice has had a chance to rest.
A few more tips
Basic stovetop steamed rice is as easy as it sounds, but like letting it rest after cooking, there are a few more steps to keep in mind. Always rinse long grain rice before cooking, a step that not only washes away unwanted debris – it also removes excess starch and helps prevent rice from sticking together. Also, once you bring it to a simmer and put the lid on, just walk away. Lifting the lid only lets out valuable steam, and stirring can break the grains, which can cause the shorter pieces to overcook, leading to mushy rice.
Once you level up your stovetop and rice-cooking skills, nothing will stand in your way from making the perfect pilaf. Whether you're bubbling up a bed of rice for slow cooker chicken mole or testing your basmati-making skills with a golden pot of Persian jeweled rice with crispy tahdig, you'll be full steam ahead.