Why Anthony Bourdain Backtracked On His Rule To Avoid Ordering Fish On Mondays

Few people have changed culinary wisdom on a massive scale like the late Anthony Bourdain. The food expert, author, and host of the popular TV shows "Parts Unknown" and "No Reservations" had an outsized influence on the global food industry. His validation of the simple, satisfying, inexpensive cuisine at the Waffle House, his emphasis on destinations for local food culture, his ability to turn hidden gems around the U.S. into bona fide successes, and his avid support for real butter are among the many nuggets of wisdom he shared during his career. Together, these had a huge impact on how people eat. Arguably, though, his most frequently used tip may also have been the one he regretted most: his caution to avoid ordering fish on Mondays.

In 1999, Bourdain wrote an article for "The New Yorker" called "Don't Eat Before Reading This," which became legendary. In the article, he shared that chefs typically would order seafood on Thursday nights in anticipation of weekend business. It usually arrived on Friday morning, with most of it gone by Sunday.

"Many fish purveyors don't deliver on Saturday, so chances are that the Monday-night tuna you want has been kicking around in the kitchen since Friday morning, under God knows what conditions," he said, explaining that in busy kitchens, good refrigeration was rare. "In New York, locals dine during the week. Weekends are considered amateur nights." Tuesdays, he pronounced, were the best nights for fish. While this may have been good advice for the time, an increase in culinary standards and dining frequency means that the tip is now outdated.