The Hearty Addition Ina Garten Swears By For This Classic Soup

There is hardly a thrill of spice or unexpected crunch to make split pea soup a standout at restaurants or dinner parties. It is, however, immensely comforting. From making your split pea soup in a slow cooker to simmering it on the stovetop, this dish is simple enough to customize as you please. Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa herself, might have just the thing to take your bowl from tasty to downright irresistible: kielbasa sausage.

According to Garten, she drew inspiration from her own childhood while developing this smoky, savory topper. "One of my all-time favorite comfort foods is a bowl of split pea soup, dating back to the days when my mother served us canned pea soup with cut-up hot dogs (very '50s!)," Garten wrote in her 2020 cookbook, "Modern Comfort Food." While you certainly can add hot dogs to your soup if you're in a pinch, kielbasa gives the soup a sophisticated, ever-so Barefoot Contessa twist. After all, what is kielbasa if not a grown-up hot dog?

For Garten, adding kielbasa to split pea soup is a callback to a nostalgic serving style for the classic soup. The taste of smoky, savory, well-spiced kielbasa complements the meaty taste of ham hocks or bacon, which are common additions to this soup. It can also add substance, taking it from side to main course. Thankfully, executing this meal can be as simple as Garten suggested.