​​Turn Saltines Into Sweet And Crunchy Toffee Treats With 2 Added Ingredients

Whipping up a batch of saltine cracker toffee couldn't be simpler. The butter and brown sugar readily melt together on the stove top for the toffee, caramelizing in under four minutes after being gently dissolved and brought to a rolling boil. The key to getting the smoothest toffee is to arrange the crackers in a single layer on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. That way, when you slowly pour the gooey goodness over the saltines (aka soda crackers), you'll get an even coating.

Before you can break apart your sweet and crunchy bounty, the toffee and crackers need to mingle in the oven. Luckily, it only takes about eight minutes (until the surface is bubbling) to produce a confection with both a satisfying crispness on the bottom and a crunchy, toothsome upper layer. As tempting as it will look when finished, make sure to wait until the confection cools and hardens, since the sugar will be hot enough to burn you.

Many people add a chocolate coating and toppings like toasted nuts to their saltine cracker toffee, especially as a treat around the holidays. You can even play with the garnishes and add festive elements like crushed peppermint candy canes or pretzels. Once broken up, this treat also make an ideal hosting gift when packaged in a clear bag with some holiday ribbon. If you'd like to play with the salty and sweet dynamic and add a dose of umami, consider switching out plain saltines for the cheesy profile of Cheez-It crackers.