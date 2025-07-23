Are Soda Crackers The Same As Saltines?

Soda crackers and saltines are made from the same basic ingredients: flour, water, yeast, baking soda, and salt. They even look the same; they have 13 or more holes punched per cracker to prevent them from puffing up during baking and to maintain their flat, crisp texture (this is called "docking"). Second, they share a very light sprinkle of salt that gives flavor without being overbearing, which is key when serving with soups, cheeses, or dips.

Saltines and soda crackers are also nutritionally speaking, low-fat foods often recommended for an upset stomach for one science-backed reason: they are bland, dry, and easily digestible, which can help absorb excess stomach acid. This also makes them less likely to induce more nausea, and the salt helps restore lost electrolytes due to vomiting or diarrhea. And if the regular soda crackers are too bland for you, you can always upgrade saltines like Ree Drummond by adding select seasonings.

However, while regional variations and names exist for these treats across the globe, saltines and soda crackers are, in fact, the same thing. Historically, "soda crackers" were the first to be invented. The name is derived from the method of leavening dough with baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) instead of yeast. Baking soda does wonders for baked goods when used correctly. During the baking process, any acids present in the dough would react with the baking soda, creating air pockets and contributing to the characteristic crispness of each cracker.