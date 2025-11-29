If Your Store-Bought Potato Salad Tastes Too Much Like Vinegar, Here's The Fix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Potato salad is a side dish staple that's made with just a few basic ingredients. Cooked potatoes, a little mayonnaise, and a hint of vinegar are all you need, though there are plenty of ingredients to upgrade your recipe. But if you grab some potato salad at the store and find it's too heavy on the vinegar, you can balance it with a number of different things, from lemon zest to some extra mayonnaise and even a little sugar.

Lemon zest does not have the same flavor as lemon juice. It's brighter, sweeter, and far less acidic, and when that bright, aromatic flavor combines with vinegar, it mellows vinegar's highly-acidic taste. To zest a lemon properly, you'll need a zester like a Microplane. Gently grate only the bright yellow part of the lemon rind (the white part is bitter and won't do your potato salad any favors). If the zest gets stuck in the grater, remove it with a fork. Mix a bit of the zest into the potato salad, taste it, then add more as needed.