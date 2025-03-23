You Only Need 1 Ingredient To Combat The Sweetness Of Cheap Store-Bought Marinara Sauce

Whether you're making a hearty pizza, a platter of mozzarella sticks, or a heaping pot of pasta, marinara is a quintessential Italian red sauce with dozens of culinary applications. Although making homemade sauce is a relatively accessible process, store-bought marinara varieties are more convenient. After all, simmering tomatoes and aromatics for upwards of 45 minutes isn't exactly ideal when you need sauce on the fly. Still, although store-bought marinara saves you time, it doesn't always have that authentic appeal. Oftentimes, store-bought marinara contains excess sugar, leading to a strangely cloying taste that disrupts the harmony of your favorite red sauce-infused dishes. Luckily, you only need one ingredient to fix too-sweet store-bought marinara, and you probably already have it in your kitchen.

To bring sugary marinara back to center, introduce an acid. Acidic food sources interact with taste receptors on the tongue and in the brain, effectively neutralizing the perception of sweetness. By adding an acidic ingredient to jarred marinara, you can reduce its overpowering sweetness, which allows you to better identify (and enjoy) the tangy, savory, and garden-fresh flavors of the sauce. This simple adjustment gives cheap-tasting marinara sauce a more balanced flavor profile, imbuing it with a taste akin to homemade varieties.

A little bit of acid goes a long way, so you don't need to use up a whole lemon or bottle of vinegar to improve the taste of store-bought marinara. Once you've heated the sauce, start with a small amount of your preferred acid source, tasting as you go, until you achieve a well-balanced flavor.