Are Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Gluten-Free?
It may be a little tricky to navigate fast food menus for those who avoid gluten in their meals. While places like Shake Shack may be a solid choice for gluten-free diners, other fast food chains like McDonald's should be avoided due to the lack of any edible gluten-free menu items.
But if you follow a gluten-free diet, that doesn't mean you can't eat at Taco Bell. However, you should avoid Taco Bell's nacho fries. The chain's potatoes are usually gluten-free, but the fries' seasoning is made with enriched flour, which includes wheat flour that contains gluten. The side of nacho cheese sauce sold alongside the fries also isn't gluten-free, so those with a gluten intolerance should avoid the product altogether for a safer meal. Instead, Taco Bell actually provides a how-to guide on its website for those craving a burrito or a Crunchwrap Supreme that details the best items to order when avoiding gluten.
What to order at Taco Bell if you're gluten-free
Taco Bell makes it clear those with food intolerances should still be able to chow down on a meal at one of the chain's many locations. To prove this, Taco Bell provides five menu items that are made without gluten in its how-to guide, including the Power Menu Bowl (all protein options are safe), Black Beans and Rice, a Crunchy Taco (or Crunchy Taco Supreme, if you're craving sour cream and tomatoes), its hash browns, and the Doritos Locos Taco. The site also includes a list of other sides, sauces, and ingredients that are made without gluten, like guacamole and avocado ranch dressing.
For those with other dietary restrictions, Taco Bell may have your back as well! The chain's website also features guides on eating vegetarian, vegan, and even calorie conscious. If you're one of the many diners who fall into one of these categories, read up on your best options and avoid one of the mistakes that everyone makes when ordering at Taco Bell.