Are Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Gluten-Free?

It may be a little tricky to navigate fast food menus for those who avoid gluten in their meals. While places like Shake Shack may be a solid choice for gluten-free diners, other fast food chains like McDonald's should be avoided due to the lack of any edible gluten-free menu items.

But if you follow a gluten-free diet, that doesn't mean you can't eat at Taco Bell. However, you should avoid Taco Bell's nacho fries. The chain's potatoes are usually gluten-free, but the fries' seasoning is made with enriched flour, which includes wheat flour that contains gluten. The side of nacho cheese sauce sold alongside the fries also isn't gluten-free, so those with a gluten intolerance should avoid the product altogether for a safer meal. Instead, Taco Bell actually provides a how-to guide on its website for those craving a burrito or a Crunchwrap Supreme that details the best items to order when avoiding gluten.