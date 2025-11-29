The Hands-Down Best Whole Foods Prepared Soup Is Actually Fully Vegetarian

Don't just take our word for this soup's deliciousness, though. Whole Foods' Tortellini, Kale & Parmesan Soup is also popular and well-regarded on social media, with at least one TikToker giving the soup a 10 out of 10. It's also available at Whole Foods hot bar and has inspired copycat versions online, proving imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

If kale isn't your thing, or you're just in the mood for a different soup, you can't go wrong with the second-rated soup on our list: Thai Inspired Chicken Soup — a perfect combination of vermicelli noodles and chicken with a spicy broth that includes red curry paste and fish sauce. But we'd suggest steering clear of the Turkey & Wild Rice option. The wild rice is hard and earthy, a definite contrast from its white rice counterpart. Overall, it's just an unpleasant option.

The Tortellini, Kale & Parmesan Soup is the clear standout, though, when it comes to Whole Foods' prepared soup options. And though Whole Foods has some seriously overpriced foods, the 24-ounce container of soup priced at $8.49 isn't a bad deal. It's probably enough for three decent-sized servings or two larger servings. If you're feeding a family, you might want to buy two containers. Either way, this soup is an excellent, filling option that's worth considering next time you're looking for a prepared dish.