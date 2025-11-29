The Sad Story Of McDonald's Forgotten McSoup

McDonald's is no stranger to failed, discontinued menu items. Take the McLean Deluxe for example, which failed so hard that it was dubbed the McFlopper. Or maybe you recall the Hula Burger, which is not only one of the chain's worst burgers, but it also embarrassed itself in the fight for a permanent menu spot against the Filet-O-Fish. But one of the lesser-known McDonald's failures was the 1990s McSoup, and there's a clear reason why.

While other chains like Panera Bread sell soup, most people are not heading to McDonald's for a bowl of chicken noodle. In fact, many people compared the McDonald's version to the canned option from Campbell's — the latter of which would make your wallet much happier.

There's actually not much information about this McFailure, which is likely due to the fact that it wasn't around long enough to stir up any newsworthy attention. In fact, most of the McSoup mentions online are fans reminiscing sadly about dipping their fries into the broccoli and cheddar.