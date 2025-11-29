The Italian Bakery Behind Arby's Bread (And Popeyes' Too)

It's always reassuring to know the direct source of your favorite fast food ingredients. Arby's is known for having the meats, particularly slow-roasted roast beef, oven-roasted turkey, and premium angus beef. These tasty proteins are piled on top of various types of bread, including slider buns, sesame seed buns, brioche buns, sub rolls, and Arby's iconic onion bun. You may be interested to learn that one of Arby's bread suppliers (last confirmed in 2021) is a multi-generational baked goods business by the name of Rotella's Italian Bakery.

As a commercial specialty bakery based in La Vista, Nebraska, Rotella's produces as many as 400 different types of bread for national distribution by retailers such as fast food icon Arby's. Its journey from humble beginnings in Italy to a massive modern production reflects its mission as shared on its website which is, "To masterfully blend old world skill and experience with modern efficiencies to provide the very best in high quality breads and rolls."

Rotella's Italian Bakery has won Arby's Red Hat Supplier Achievement Award multiple times in recognition of its outstanding performance and level of service as an Arby's supplier. For instance, in 2016 the bakery won for its production of millions of high quality slider buns and other breads for Arby's. It was also given the Red Hat award in 2018 and 2021, alongside other suppliers such as Tyson Foods Inc., Highland Baking Company, Sadler's Smokehouse, and Schreiber Foods, Inc.