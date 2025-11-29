My Go-To Taco Bell Ordering Hack — I Use It Every Time

As a Wisconsin native who has spent nearly every year of her life here, I am always going to tell those who aren't from the Midwest that my favorite fast food restaurant is Culver's. I have to represent the Dairy State, after all! However, even though I'll never deny a Culver's Deluxe (the chain's absolute best burger), I would be lying if I said that nearly every penny I made working odd jobs in high school didn't go directly into the cash register of my local Taco Bell.

I have over two decades of experience chowing down on those soft-shell tacos. I even had a talking plushie of the mildly offensive Taco Bell Chihuahua, so I know my way around the menu. One thing I've learned since downloading the chain's app many moons ago is that you're going to get the most bang for your buck by ordering a combo.

The menu features combos and boxes for prices so cheap you'll think you're reading it wrong. Taco Bell's Classic Luxe Box — which comes with a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium fountain drink — is only $5. Depending on your location, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito by itself is nearly $4. Paying the extra dollar or two means you'll have an actual meal, instead of one lonely burrito.