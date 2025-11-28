The 1980s Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Frozen Lasagna

Costco's in-house brand, Kirkland, is known for delivering high quality, affordable food and beverage products. The bulk retailer carefully selects the companies it sources these popular items from, including some big-name brands you've likely heard of. For example, at one time, Costco and Einstein Bros. Bagels used to be connected. There's also a well-known liquor company behind Costco's Kirkland brand spiced rum. You might not immediately recognize many of the brands behind Kirkland products, but most are still well-established, family-owned companies with solid reputations for delivering top-notch consumables. One such company is the brand behind Kirkland's sought-after frozen lasagna: Zinetti Foods.

Established in 1985, Zinetti Foods is a Canadian food manufacturer based in Surrey, British Columbia. The company produces frozen gourmet pastas and entrees, such as various types of lasagna, mac and cheese, fettuccine Alfredo, tortellini, and ravioli. The founder of the company, Maurizio Zinetti, began his pasta-making career supplying trays of homemade pasta to restaurants. Zinetti Foods eventually became a mass-producer of frozen pasta entrees.

Zinetti Foods has a long-standing relationship with Costco as a supplier of frozen lasagna to the warehouse chain since the 1980s. According to a 2015 Costco Connection article (via Zinetti's website), referring to the Zinetti Foods/Costco partnership, Zinetti said, "They believe in you and treat you like a partner. By working with Costco and our suppliers, and through innovation and innovative processes, we've been able to provide our customers with the same high-quality, authentic recipes they've come to expect from us."