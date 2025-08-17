How Costco And Einstein Bros. Bagels Used To Be Connected

Costco's Kirkland Signature line is known for offering customers various products comparable to top name brands. From luxury wine you can snag for a steal to brand-name butter dupes, Costco members have plenty to take advantage of. This makes sense, as there's often a major player behind many Kirkland products. One of those was Einstein Bros. Bagels, which used to supply the warehouse giant with its bagels. The exact timeline of their partnership is hazy, and those days are long past, but the warehouse giant still offers their own in-house bagels for members.

It's unclear when Costco first partnered with Einstein Bros. Bagels, but it's not like it was ever hidden. The packaging for Kirkland Signature bagels prominently displayed the Einstein Bros. logo on the label. Unfortunately, as of 2022, Costco and Einstein seem to have parted ways. As neither company made public statements, we can only attempt to make an educated guess. The two biggest clues out there are Einstein's 2021 merger with Panera Bread after being acquired by JAB Holding Co., the latter's parent company, and Costco's desire to utilize its in-house bakery. The acquisition and merger deal may have influenced the decision, as it puts Einstein Bros. in a powerhouse partnership with the chain that changed menu layouts for the better. Additionally, switching from a partnership to an in-house bakery could allow Costco to reap its profits wholly for itself.