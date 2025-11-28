Mushy Grilled Salmon? You're Probably Making This Marinade Mistake

Chef Hugo Galvan says you should consider where the cut comes from on the fish for your marinated grilled salmon. "If you're going to marinate, [it] needs to be a firm piece of salmon loin — otherwise it will break in the process of cooking," he says. The salmon loin comes from the mid top or back section of the fish — from the spine down, behind the head. The loin is considered one of the best parts of a salmon, smooth and buttery and uniform in texture. It's often used for sushi or poke because of its high quality, but it's great for grilling because it is nice and firm and its high fat ratio makes it cook up beautifully on the grill.

When working with a marinade, there are some great seasonings that will upgrade your salmon — salt and pepper are obvious, but think about a little maple syrup or honey to bring out the sweetness. You can marinate your salmon for as little as 20 minutes, but 30 minutes to an hour is ideal, and use a non-reactive container, like glass, ceramic, or stainless steel. You don't want to marinate almost any kind of fish for too long or the acid in the marinate will begin to break down the proteins — another way to avoid a mushy meal.

Finally, Galvan says, "[The grill] needs to be clean, and pan spray will help [the fish] not stick." So, get that grill good and hot; scrape it with a wire brush; and spray it before your salmon loin goes on. Whether eating it hot off the grill, added to a pasta, or saved for a cold salad, Galvan says the preparation is the same. Give it a minimum marinade time and pat it dry, and you'll get a delicious, flaky salmon every time.