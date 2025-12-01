Why This Bread Makes The Best Looking Grilled Cheese (According To Science)
There's basically no such thing as a bad grilled cheese sandwich. As long as you have bread, melted cheese, and plenty of butter (or mayo!), you can't go wrong. That doesn't mean using certain ingredients can't elevate this simple sandwich to new heights, however. When it comes to choosing a bread base, we often opt for a classic like sourdough or maybe a fun novelty like brioche or a fancy croissant. But according to science, the way to make a picture-perfect grilled cheese is to use whole grain bread.
Whole grain bread doesn't have the sexiest reputation — it's better known as the healthy bread your mom feeds you for school lunch rather than as a tasty treat. But in addition to the valuable nutrients that make it a healthier choice over refined breads, whole wheat loaves have a secret ingredient that helps it grill evenly: extra oil. As opposed to refined white flour, which only uses the endosperm of the wheat kernel, whole wheat flour is made from the entire grain, including the germ that's high in oil. This means each slice of true whole wheat bread is saturated with natural oil that browns up beautifully in the frying pan. That doesn't mean you should skip the butter or oil entirely — you still want the crispiest grilled cheese you've ever had — but it does mean your final product will be crunchier and more photo-worthy.
Added benefits of whole wheat bread
Making a grilled cheese sandwich with whole wheat bread (the most common type of whole grain) doesn't just give it a golden color and even grill, it also gives it greater nutritional value. While whole wheat bread is still caloric, it's considered a healthier choice than white bread because of its high fiber content, protein, fat, and vitamins, which come from the wheat germ and bran. However, white flour is often fortified with additional nutrients like iron and vitamin B. But there's a reason mom packed all those school lunch sandwiches with whole wheat bread: The fiber in whole wheat flour makes it easier to digest and more satiating than starchy alternatives.
Whole wheat bread isn't everyone's cup of tea, but if you manage to pick up the right bread from the grocery store, it can be a hearty, nutty, slightly sweet base for a grilled cheese that not only looks beautiful but also does more for your body than standard white bread. You can even lean into its subtle flavor by adding sweet ingredients to your grilled cheese or add a fresh savory component like arugula and tomato.