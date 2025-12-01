Why This Bread Makes The Best Looking Grilled Cheese (According To Science)

There's basically no such thing as a bad grilled cheese sandwich. As long as you have bread, melted cheese, and plenty of butter (or mayo!), you can't go wrong. That doesn't mean using certain ingredients can't elevate this simple sandwich to new heights, however. When it comes to choosing a bread base, we often opt for a classic like sourdough or maybe a fun novelty like brioche or a fancy croissant. But according to science, the way to make a picture-perfect grilled cheese is to use whole grain bread.

Whole grain bread doesn't have the sexiest reputation — it's better known as the healthy bread your mom feeds you for school lunch rather than as a tasty treat. But in addition to the valuable nutrients that make it a healthier choice over refined breads, whole wheat loaves have a secret ingredient that helps it grill evenly: extra oil. As opposed to refined white flour, which only uses the endosperm of the wheat kernel, whole wheat flour is made from the entire grain, including the germ that's high in oil. This means each slice of true whole wheat bread is saturated with natural oil that browns up beautifully in the frying pan. That doesn't mean you should skip the butter or oil entirely — you still want the crispiest grilled cheese you've ever had — but it does mean your final product will be crunchier and more photo-worthy.