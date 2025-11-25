Who Supplies Chick-Fil-A's Yogurt (And Where Can You Buy It)?

Chick-fil-A may be known as the chain restaurant that sells the most chicken every year, but what many don't know is that its menu contains a sleeper hit in its parfaits. Indeed, the offering has become so popular that some have attempted to recreate it. Since yogurt is the key component of any parfait recipe, curious home recipe makers have attempted to achieve what Chick-fil-A has done with its Greek yogurt. It may not surprise anyone that Chick-fil-A yogurt parfaits are produced by a third party since 2015: Fair Oaks Farms, which provides dairy for the Fairlife brand. Interestingly, Fairlife is owned by Coca-Cola.

Since its founding in the late 1990s by Mike and Sue McCloskey, Fair Oaks Farms has become successful enough to reach the status as one of the nation's largest dairy farms. Wanting to share its process with the world, Fair Oaks Farms opened its doors to the public in 2004, becoming a major player in agritourism. The farm allows guests to attend museums, informing them on Fair Oaks' history and production, as well as other attractions, like farm tours and children play areas. This success was likely what inspired the yogurt in Chick-fil-A parfaits.