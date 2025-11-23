The Day Whiskey Punch Nearly Brought Down The White House

American political history is full of memorable food and drink moments. From the day President Franklin Delano Roosevelt served hot dogs to British royalty to the time President John F. Kennedy accidentally called himself a jelly donut, the White House has produced countless culinary headlines throughout the years. It's possible that none are quite as infamous, however, as the time President Andrew Jackson served whiskey punch at his inauguration, and his supporters supposedly wreaked havoc on the White House itself.

Whiskey was known as the seventh U.S. president's favorite drink, but according to the White House Historical Association, whiskey punch was more tangential to his chaotic inauguration than the cause of the mayhem. Jackson took office in 1829 following a particularly vicious election cycle: His supporters praised him as a populist antidote to elitist corruption, while his critics denounced him as a rabble-rousing megalomaniac. In their victorious excitement, around 20,000 of Jackson's "common" supporters descended upon Washington, D.C., and even joined in post-inaugural festivities at the White House.

According to official accounts, the crowds overwhelmed White House staff, and as supporters clamored to shake Jackson's hand or serve themselves refreshments, they stepped on furniture, caused servants to spill bowls of boozy orange punch, and nearly crushed Jackson to death. However, if the flowing alcoholic refreshments spurred the out-of-control excitement, they also helped put a stop to it. Staff allegedly placed large tubs of whiskey punch (and ice cream) on the lawn to draw revelers outside and disperse the crowds.