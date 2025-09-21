Was President John F. Kennedy's Infamous Jelly Donut Speech Really All That Bad?

If you've ever tried to learn a new language, then you'll know just how easy it can be to slip up a word or two, potentially changing the whole meaning of your sentence. If it's any consolation, this exact situation can happen to even the most powerful people in the world. Take, for example, former President John F. Kennedy, who may have accidentally called himself a donut in a historic Cold War speech.

Kennedy was a Harvard University graduate raised by a wealthy family in New England (home of his go-to White House lunch, clam chowder). He learned to be a proud public speaker, and this gusto was on full display in 1963 as he delivered a speech near the Berlin Wall in West Berlin. Here, Kennedy proudly stated, "Ich bin ein Berliner," intending to say that he was a Berliner in solidarity with West Berlin. While the message landed, some German speakers found humor in the American president unveiling his "true status" as a jelly donut.

It's not uncommon for food items to fall under different names, depending on location. What you might know as a Bismark donut can have a different name based on the region of Germany, and one such name for the jelly-infused pastry is "Berliner." Ironically, the donuts aren't usually called Berliners in Berlin, but it's possible the broadcast of Kennedy's speech garnered a couple of chuckles from certain watchers (even if they understood what he truly meant).