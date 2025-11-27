The Old-School Holiday Pie That Took Eggnog To The Next Level
Holiday traditions feel predictable — that's why we love them. We look forward all year to the same Christmas songs, tried-and-true Thanksgiving recipes, and favorite holiday cookies. As routine as they seem, holiday traditions have shifted quite a bit over the decades, and we've lost some once-ubiquitous staples. Pumpkin, pecan, and apple pie get most of the love these days, but eggnog pie is one of those nearly forgotten holiday desserts that deserves a comeback.
As the name implies, this pie delivered all the classic warming spices and booziness of liquid eggnog in a simple, rich custard pie. The first versions of this recipe appeared in the 1940s, with a base made of eggs, spices, rum, and gelatin, topped with fresh whipped cream. Throughout the decades, variations emerged that reflected the trends of the moment. A popular, slightly kooky 1950s rendition mixed canned fruit cocktail into the filling for a bit of color, and one iteration from the 1960s used lemon gelatin and a crust made of coconut shavings. The basic version of this pie is simple and lends itself to improvisation, so who's to say it can't make a modern rebound?
Tracing the origins of eggnog pie
This pie had its heyday in the mid-20th century, roughly the '40s through the '70s, after which it faded from popularity. The origins of the starring ingredient, however, reach back centuries. Records show early eggnog existed in the 13th century in Europe, where mixing alcohol with perishable eggs and dairy was a popular party drink for aristocrats. Like so many early European concoctions, eggnog made the trip overseas with settlers who came to the Americas. George Washington was a known fan — his version was made incredibly rich with heavy cream, loads of sugar, and brandy, whiskey, or rum, all of which work beautifully in eggnog.
Simple custard or chess pies with bases of sweet firm egg and dairy have been popular for centuries, so turning the spiked holiday drink into a pie is not a stretch. You can even make your own homemade eggnog recipe from scratch to use in the base, or take a shortcut and grab a store bought carton. And you can easily make kid-friendly eggnog by heating up the raw egg and skipping the alcohol, of course, turning this pie into a treat for the whole family. The flavors remain classic and timeless, so if you're looking to celebrate the season in mid-century style, consider starting here.