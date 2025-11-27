The Old-School Holiday Pie That Took Eggnog To The Next Level

Holiday traditions feel predictable — that's why we love them. We look forward all year to the same Christmas songs, tried-and-true Thanksgiving recipes, and favorite holiday cookies. As routine as they seem, holiday traditions have shifted quite a bit over the decades, and we've lost some once-ubiquitous staples. Pumpkin, pecan, and apple pie get most of the love these days, but eggnog pie is one of those nearly forgotten holiday desserts that deserves a comeback.

As the name implies, this pie delivered all the classic warming spices and booziness of liquid eggnog in a simple, rich custard pie. The first versions of this recipe appeared in the 1940s, with a base made of eggs, spices, rum, and gelatin, topped with fresh whipped cream. Throughout the decades, variations emerged that reflected the trends of the moment. A popular, slightly kooky 1950s rendition mixed canned fruit cocktail into the filling for a bit of color, and one iteration from the 1960s used lemon gelatin and a crust made of coconut shavings. The basic version of this pie is simple and lends itself to improvisation, so who's to say it can't make a modern rebound?